Coca-Cola European Partners PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

