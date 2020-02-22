Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered by Analyst

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

BLMN stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

