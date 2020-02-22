Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.20.

ENB stock opened at C$55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.31. Enbridge has a one year low of C$43.02 and a one year high of C$57.32.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,219,279.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

