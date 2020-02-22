Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.
ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.20.
ENB stock opened at C$55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.31. Enbridge has a one year low of C$43.02 and a one year high of C$57.32.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.
