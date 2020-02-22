Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

