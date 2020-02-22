Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.31. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.27 and a 1-year high of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

