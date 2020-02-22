American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXL. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

