Canaccord Genuity Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.23.

HBM stock opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.66. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$3.70 and a 52-week high of C$10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

