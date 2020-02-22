Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.