B. Riley Comments on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CTO stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,141 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

