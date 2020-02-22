B. Riley Comments on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CTO stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,141 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Earnings History and Estimates for Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northview Apartment REIT Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial
Northview Apartment REIT Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial
Pi Financial Reiterates “C$24.00” Price Target for North American Construction Group
Pi Financial Reiterates “C$24.00” Price Target for North American Construction Group
Scotiabank Increases National Bank of Canada Price Target to C$79.00
Scotiabank Increases National Bank of Canada Price Target to C$79.00
National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Lightspeed POS
National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Lightspeed POS
Kinaxis PT Raised to C$125.00
Kinaxis PT Raised to C$125.00
Coca-Cola European Partners PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Coca-Cola European Partners PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report