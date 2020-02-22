Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$53.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a C$53.00 price target by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$43.02 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total value of C$917,867.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at C$4,540,458.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. Insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

