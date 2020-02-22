TD Securities Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.82.

EMA stock opened at C$60.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.51. Emera has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

