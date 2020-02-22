Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $207.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $165.94 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

