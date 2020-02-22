Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

