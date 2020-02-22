Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 73.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

NYSE HLF opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,569,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 280,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 464,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 161,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

