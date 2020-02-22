Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $117.22 on Thursday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Earnings History and Estimates for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
B. Riley Comments on Ship Finance International Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Ship Finance International Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report