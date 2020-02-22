Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $117.22 on Thursday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

