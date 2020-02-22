B. Riley Comments on Ship Finance International Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ship Finance International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:SFL opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 158,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

