Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of LSCC opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.76%.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 574,684 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 547,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 595.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 573,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 491,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

