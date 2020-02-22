MRC Global Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 98,291 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MRC Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.