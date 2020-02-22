Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,060,000 after buying an additional 141,348 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

