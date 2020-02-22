Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.