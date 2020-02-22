Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stag Industrial Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

