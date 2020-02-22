Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stag Industrial Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Bond

Earnings History and Estimates for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
B. Riley Comments on Ship Finance International Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Ship Finance International Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report