Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

