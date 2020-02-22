Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.
About SITE Centers
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.