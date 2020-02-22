PPL Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PPL in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPL’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

NYSE:PPL opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 122,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.