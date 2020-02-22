Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $7.25 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,917,114 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,832,000 after purchasing an additional 795,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 756,744 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

