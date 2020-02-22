Revance Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

RVNC stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 195,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.