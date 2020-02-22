Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$68.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$53.23 and a 12 month high of C$86.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$58,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,563,833. Also, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.61, for a total transaction of C$816,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,179,471.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,481.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

