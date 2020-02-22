Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Firan Technology Group Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FTG)

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Firan Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Firan Technology Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.72. The company has a market cap of $78.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.37.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.