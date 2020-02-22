Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.10.

DPM stock opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 2,836.36%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Jeremy Kinsman sold 9,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$51,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,700. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

