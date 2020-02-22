Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 earnings at $7.26 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion.
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.48. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$67.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
