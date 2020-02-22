Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

Feb 22nd, 2020

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.40.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.48. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$67.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

