Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.33.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$43.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.84. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

