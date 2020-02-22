Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.33.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$43.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.84. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Issued By Raymond James
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Issued By Raymond James
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Firan Technology Group Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Firan Technology Group Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Dundee Precious Metals Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share
Dundee Precious Metals Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Lowered by Analyst
Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Decreased by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Decreased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report