Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.96 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$109.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.03. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$97.30 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$628,546.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

