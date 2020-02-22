Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €63.50 by Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €63.50 ($73.84) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.60 ($72.79).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €63.50 ($73.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08. Scout24 has a one year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a one year high of €65.65 ($76.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

