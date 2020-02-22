Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €72.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €72.90 ($84.77) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($81.50).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN stock opened at €63.60 ($73.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of €69.62 and a 200-day moving average of €60.73. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a fifty-two week high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.