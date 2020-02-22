Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €87.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €87.00 ($101.16) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.09 ($81.50).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €63.60 ($73.95) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.73. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

