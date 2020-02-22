Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.60 ($69.30) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.29 ($85.22).

ETR:GXI opened at €71.70 ($83.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of €69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

