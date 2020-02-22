Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($81.50).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €63.60 ($73.95) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.73. Krones has a 1 year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1 year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

