MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €265.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €256.00 ($297.67) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €241.00 ($280.23).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €259.00 ($301.16) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €274.90 and a 200 day moving average of €251.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.