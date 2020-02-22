JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €71.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.13 ($87.36).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €61.18 ($71.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.49. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

