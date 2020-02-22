MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €276.00 Price Target at Independent Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €276.00 ($320.93) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €256.00 ($297.67) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €241.00 ($280.23).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX stock opened at €259.00 ($301.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is €274.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €251.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.