Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €74.00 ($86.05) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.60 ($69.30) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.29 ($85.22).

GXI opened at €71.70 ($83.37) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €69.41 and a 200-day moving average of €68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

