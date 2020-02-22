Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFV. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €127.33 ($148.06).

ETR PFV opened at €150.00 ($174.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €114.40 ($133.02) and a twelve month high of €163.30 ($189.88). The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is €154.36 and its 200 day moving average is €145.17.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

