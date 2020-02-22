HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.47 ($52.87).

ETR HLE opened at €42.10 ($48.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.43. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

