Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €32.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €35.19 ($40.92).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €75.80 ($88.14) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 12-month high of €82.00 ($95.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €75.99 and its 200 day moving average is €68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.74.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

