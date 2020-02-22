Independent Research Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €70.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.13 ($87.36).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €61.18 ($71.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

