UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €66.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.60 ($72.79).

Scout24 stock opened at €63.50 ($73.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €62.50 and a 200-day moving average of €55.80. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52 week high of €65.65 ($76.34).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

