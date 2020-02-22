Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.29 ($85.22).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €71.70 ($83.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €69.41 and a 200-day moving average of €68.38. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52 week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

