JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €59.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.60 ($69.30) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.29 ($85.22).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €71.70 ($83.37) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1-year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.41 and its 200-day moving average is €68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

