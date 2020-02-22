UBS Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.09 ($157.08).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €126.16 ($146.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. SAP has a 12-month low of €92.39 ($107.43) and a 12-month high of €127.00 ($147.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.99.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.