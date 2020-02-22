MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €256.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €256.00 ($297.67) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTX. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €241.00 ($280.23).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €259.00 ($301.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is €274.90 and its 200-day moving average is €251.20.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

