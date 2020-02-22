Morgan Stanley Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.98 ($66.25).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €65.40 ($76.05) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €39.93 ($46.43) and a 1-year high of €69.05 ($80.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.36 and its 200-day moving average is €54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

